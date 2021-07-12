Rochester City Council to consider shortening length of seasonal parking restrictions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local leaders are considering shortening the length of seasonal parking restrictions in the Med City.

Since fall of 2019, street parking in Rochester has been limited to one side of the road most hours of the day from October until May. After an April request from the city council asking staff to look into the duration of alternate parking season, the public works department is recommending restrictions instead begin on November 1st, and end April 1st.

"We'd probably have less complaints, more time for people to park whenever they wanted on both sides, less time for RPD to have to worry about enforcement activities. And, you know, the cons, we listed all of them, but I think the big one is it could be tougher some years to get the sweeping done before and after," said Rochester's Director of Public Works Wendy Turri.

City staff say the existing ordinance has met most of its goals over the past two years. Damage claims related to winter street maintenance have dropped by over 75%, according to staff, and large vehicle operators including the Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Public Transit indicate it's been easier to maneuver on city streets.

Multiple council members expressed support for the change. They'll use the information presented by staff Monday to weigh whether to make adjustments to seasonal parking rules at a future city council meeting.