Rochester City Council tables liquor license fee reduction, approves proclamation for unity

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A possible liquor license fee reduction and a proclamation for unity were on the agenda for Rochester city council members Monday afternoon.

The Rochester City Council voted unanimously to table any discussion on possible liquor license fee relief until the city has a better grasp on how much help it's likely to receive from the state and federal officials. Before their decision, the council was considering four different options on the matter, one of which was to waive all liquor license fees for 2021.

While council member Mark Bransford agreed to table the discussion, he says downtown businesses have been decimated by the pandemic, and worries more bars and restaurants may be closing.

"This industry provides precious jobs and is a major source of revenue for all the city," Bransford said. "We can say that churn is healthy, but if the hospitality industry collapses downtown, and I'm not saying it will, but if it were to, we would be very hard-pressed to bring them back."

In December, the council moved to delay payments on all liquor license fees until August of 2021, and place a moratorium on a scheduled fee increase.

City council members also approved a proclamation for unity Monday, calling for communities to stand against hate, political violence, and extremism.

The proclamation is intended to be a non-partisan recognition of Rochester as a place for people of all backgrounds. Part of the document says disinformation and online conspiracy theories are inspiring real-world violence. As council members were preparing to take their votes, one Rochester resident said he welcomes the proclamation, but is disappointed it has to be made.

"This gives hope and affirms the sane leadership of our community. On the other hand, this is very sad that in the 21st century, we need an affirmation from our leadership telling us that our lives and rights are going to be secure and we are safe."

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton says she believes it's important for city leaders to stand united against hate, and is looking forward to signing the proclamation.

City leaders also passed a ban on performances using exotic animals Monday evening.

The approved resolution bans the use of non-human primates, elephants, and other regulated animals on city owned or operated properties.

Council member Mark Bransford directed staff to create the resolution in January, saying it is important for Rochester to halt the practice as a city of compassion.