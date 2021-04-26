Rochester City Council strives to provide more effective and cohesive leadership

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester City Council is continuing to work towards more cohesive and effective leadership within our community.

During a virtual meeting on Monday, the council met for its second strategic planning session as members get closer to finalizing strategic priorities and identifying effective governing principles.

The discussion included the chance for members to review the strengths, weaknesses and opportunities the Rochester community has to offer as well as reflect on values expressed by each council member.

A draft of strategic priorities was also presented to guide and inform the council’s collective work.

Mayor Kim Norton says in order to be the most effective governing body for Rochester all members need to be listening to the needs and values of the community.

Norton explained, “All eight of us have committed to when we ran for office and continued to have communication with our constituents and even with marginalized communities to make sure we have safe spaces. It's not something new, it's something we've already done but there are also individuals who have a strong opinion and strong set of thoughts about the direction that we go that don't feel heard because it's not the direction that was chosen.”

Some of the main priorities highlighted during the discussion included housing and affordable living as well as economic vibrancy and inclusion.

The city council will be meeting again on May 10 to further discuss how to best enhance the council as a governing body.