Rochester City Council signs off on sale of former Dooley's space

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City leaders have signed off on the sale of the former home of Dooley's Pub.

The Rochester City Council accepted a $1.4 million bid to buy the retail space below the Third Street Parking Ramp. The deal for the one-time Dooley's space offloads a city-owned property staff have struggled to find a new suitor for.

The company behind the bid, Rochester-based Powers Ventures, plans to open an eatery at the space.

"The future of this site will be spearheaded by our partner and experienced restaurant operator Heather McCullough, whose most recent collaborations were with Blue Plate Restaurant Group and Nova Restaurant Group based out of the Twin Cities and Rochester area. The concept will offer a family-friendly atmosphere, relaxed and casual, with quality food and service and a fun unique dining experience. An extensive renovation will take place before opening its doors sometime this year," Powers told KIMT.