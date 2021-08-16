Rochester City Council signs off on new lease for The Landing MN, $5 million bridge replacement

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In its first meeting back in a hybrid format, the Rochester City Council made a number of key decisions, in addition to discussing a new Med City mask mandate that could be issued as soon as Tuesday.

New lease finalized for The Landing MN, keeping warming center open

The proverbial ink is drying after The Landing MN landed a new lease with the city this afternoon, keeping operations going at Rochester's warming center for people experiencing homelessness through next April.

The agreement, however, will require some changes of The Landing MN. The non-profit will now become a tenant at Silver Lake Station, paying $1 to lease the space over the upcoming eight months, and will not receive any additional funding from the city.

The Landing will also need to update its record-keeping practices, safety and training protocols, and submit a plan to discontinue services before its lease expires.

The organization says it's looking for a new Med City location to move into once its lease at Silver Lake Station ends.

City accepts $5 million bid to replace Elton Hills Drive bridge

A few blocks north, a multimillion-dollar bridge replacement is set to get off the ground in Northwest Rochester this fall.

Rochester City Council members have approved a $5 million bid from Zenith Tech, Inc. to replace the Elton Hills Drive bridge, considered a top priority for the city.

Structural issues with the bridge have progressed to a point where action needs to be taken, according to staff, and replacement is the city's most cost-effective option.

Replacement work is expected to start this October, and end by next July.

Council signs off on strategies to offload, reuse city-owned properties

The council took another step toward offloading or re-using a set of city-owned properties Monday night.

Seven Rochester real estate assets are now on track to have plans developed for their sale or re-used to further the city's strategic goals, pending community engagement and a mix of other steps.

Three properties are considered strong candidates for commercial or multi-family development, with the remaining four showing potential for lower-density residential use.

Residents of the Homestead Trails neighborhood expressed concern about the inclusion of nearby lots on the list during Monday's city council meeting.

"The city and other workgroups say that they want to create a sense of belonging in neighborhoods. Well, we've done just that, and now it is labeled high priority for destruction. We built a community. Please don't treat it like a commodity to be traded away," one resident said.

The future of 13 other city-owned properties are also being looked into. The council will need to approve any plan to sell or re-use them once proposed.