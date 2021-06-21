Rochester City Council reviews new resiliency, sustainability recommendations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City leaders reviewed a set of recommendations aimed at making Rochester more resilient amid climate change.

Rochester's Sustainability and Resiliency Task Force put forward 34 strategies and 107 tactics focused on making the city an "equitable, inclusive community where people, economy, and environment are supported and thrive together." The recommendations contain policies, strategies, infrastructure improvements, and actions to be taken by officials and others.

Community members led the way in developing the recommendations, according to the task force, and will play an important role in bringing them to fruition. Mayor Kim Norton says having everyone working collaboratively to accomplish resiliency goals puts the city on the right path.

"Becoming resilient is a process. We are just at the start of the process, but I think it bodes well that we have not only items for the city to work on, but that the community, through those volunteers and others, will embrace some of the changes that need to happen through that process."

City Council President Brooke Carlson also spoke to the plan's focus on leveraging the power each individual can bring to the table in making the Med City stronger.

"We know we have so many different initiatives going on in this community, and a lot of what's needed is tying the work together so the individual efforts can fit together and have a greater impact. I appreciate that it ties not only to our strategic priorities, but this concept of the city playing multiple roles, whether it be leading, supporting, or influencing, and differentiating where the city has a lot of influence, where we can really lead and build on the great work we've been doing, and where we play a more supportive role."

The Sustainability and Resiliency Task Force will now work on refining how to best implement their recommendations,