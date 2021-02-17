City Council Wrap: charter changes rejected, new biking and pedestrian plan moves forward

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Charter changes, a proposed fee for historic landmark applications, and new plans for pedestrians and cyclists were all on the agenda for the Rochester City Council Wednesday. Here's a breakdown of some of the most impactful decisions made by council members.

City Council Rejects Charter Changes

All eyes were on possible changes to Rochester's City Charter ahead of Wednesday's council meeting. The proposed charter amendments would have removed decision-making power from the city's park and library boards, including their authority to manage budgets, and hire and fire directors.

The changes were soundly rejected, with the council voting 6-1 against making any adjustments to the document. Council Member Shaun Palmer was the only city leader to vote in favor of the changes.

The council's decision came after a public hearing in which presidents of both boards and community members expressed opposition to the amendments. Council Member Patrick Keane says he understand some of the concerns raised by those in favor of the changes, but doesn't see any problems the amendments would have solved.

"I do not see any concrete or real-world problems that these changes would rectify," Keane said. "I worry, that at the practical level, the impact of these changes would be a blurry signal to the community that Rochester is not interested in the highest level of community engagement."

There may still be more charter changes to come in the near future, including a possible revival of those proposed to the park and library boards.

Council member Mark Bransford says he believes voters should make the final decision on the matter, and urges the Charter Commission to propose a public referendum. Mayor Kim Norton also says the city is reviewing charter language with several boards and commissions.

Council Members Approve Active Transportation Master Plan

During Wednesday's session, the council also moved to create a plan to develop more accessible biking and pedestrian infrastructure in Rochester.

The Active Transportation Master Plan will build on the Master Bike Plan completed in 2012. Council members also directed staff to look into increasing its focus on pedestrians.

Council member Nick Campion says he hopes the results of the plan aren't overly broad.

"If this is diluted to the point that we do not get actionable intelligence on what we are doing with bikes, or actionable intelligence on what we're going to do with pedestrians, you can expect a very quite upset council member in my particular chair, because that is the risk of what we're trying to accomplish here," Campion said.

Staff say recommendations from the plan will be made available this fall, before city leaders vote on Rochester's 2022 budget.

Decision Delayed on Historic Landmark Application Fees

The council also postponed a decision on whether to implement a new fee for historic landmark applications.

The fee would range from $100 to $300, in addition to a $1,500 refundable deposit. City staff say implementing a fee would help pay for the research and resources each application requires.

A majority of council members said they would like more input before making a decision. Council Member Mark Bransford is concerned a fee could prevent the preservation of historic buildings.

"I believe this fee creates an environment where the attempt at preserving our city's history becomes the purview of the rich, even if the lion's share of the fee is refundable," Bransford said.

The fee proposal will now be sent to the Historic Preservation Commission for review, before being sent back to the city council with recommendations.