Rochester City Council rejects charter changes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester City Council has denied changes to the City Charter that would have removed decision-making power from the park and library boards.

Council members vote 6-1 to reject the changes proposed by the Charter Commission, with Council Member Shaun Palmer being the only dissenting vote.

Had it passed, the boards would have lost budgetary authority and the ability to hire and fire directors, among other powers.

Presidents of both the park and library boards have spoken out against the proposed changes, arguing they would make their boards less responsive and not solve any existing problems.

Proponents say the boards have been given extraordinary powers that should be left in the hands of elected leaders.