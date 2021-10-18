Rochester City Council rejects landmark designation for "Legends" property

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City leaders have rejected a proposal to designate the Labor Temple Building, also known as the former site of Legends Bar and Grill, a local historic landmark.

The decision follows months of passionate debate on the downtown building's future. Having long been considered a key component of DMC's efforts to revitalize Rochester's riverfront, plans for the city-owned property were upended earlier this year after a forgotten chapter in its history was uncovered.

Once being slated for demolition, documents recovered by a Med City resident revealed the Labor Temple was home to one of the first Red Owl grocery stores, and the depression-era Time Theatre. Coming into Monday's city council meeting, Rochester's Heritage Preservation Commission recommended the two adjoined buildings making up the Labor Temple be deemed local historic landmarks, but city staff and experts felt the buildings no longer have enough historic integrity to receive landmark status.

Ultimately, four of the six council members voting on the matter felt the Labor Temple doesn't meet recognized standards for local landmark designation.

"There are reasons why you could consider this to be historic with some of the history and some of the things that I've seen about it, but I think architectural integrity and building integrity are important," said Council Member Patrick Keane. "As we look forward in terms of when we look at our downtown and our other parts of the city and looking at landmark designation, I think we've got to make sure we're following good state level and national standards, and not just being emotional."

Following a spirited discussion on next steps, city staff have been directed to draw up options for future use of the Labor Temple Building, which could include adaptive reuse of existing structures. In the meantime, the city will spend over $18,000 maintaining the property through the winter.