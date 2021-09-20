Rochester City Council pushes decision on vaccine incentives for staff

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A proposal to offer vaccine incentives to city staff has been tabled by the Rochester City Council.

With the Biden Administration planning to mandate organizations larger than 100 employees require vaccinations, city staff proposed developing a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program targeting the roughly 30% of full-time staff yet to submit proof of vaccination. As proposed Monday evening, the initiative would have spent up to $300,000 encouraging vaccines - $330 per participating full-time employee, less for part-time and seasonal staff.

The decision to delay a final determination on the incentive program came in a 4-3 vote, with council members expressing a variety of opinions and concerns about the proposal. Rochester City Council Member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick questions whether it's fair to give incentives to unvaccinated staff while others who have rolled up their sleeves are struggling.

"I appreciate incentivizing programs, I appreciate this carrot approach," Kirkpatrick said. "But what about all the folks that aren't paid well, that actually got COVID perhaps even after getting vaccinated, and they couldn't work for two weeks and they are having difficulty paying their bills? They're not getting any extra money, and they went ahead and got vaccinated without any incentivizing."

Council Member Nick Campion, meanwhile, maintains his focus is on increasing vaccination rates.

"In terms of the employees who've already gotten vaccinated, they've already done the calculus and decided to get vaccinated, and they already valued the vaccine high enough to do it. And so, you know, I understand, I want to keep everyone equal. But you know, I definitely see the justification if we're just trying to get our vaccine number higher, treating unvaccinated people and getting them vaccinated, and that's the goal," Campion said.

Staff members behind the proposal believe the cost of vaccine incentives would reduce long-term spending associated with testing and medical care. They've been asked to refine their proposal, and bring it back to the council for consideration in the coming weeks.