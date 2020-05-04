Rochester City Council plans to give an update on COVID-19 budget

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester's 2020 adopted budget is just over 580 million dollars, with 341 million of that being for department operations.

The city is expecting to get just under 10 million dollars of federal funding to support the airport and public transit, but City Administrator, Steve Rymer, said a lot of things will be changing. For example, because the city isn't making money from parks and trails while restrictions are in place, Rymer is planning for about a 2.6 million dollar loss. So to cut costs, they'll be significantly reducing mowing in the park systems. Some other changes to expect are outdoor pools and beaches might stay closed and the city will likely keep athletic lights turned off. "Our goal is to maintain our services to the best of our ability and our priority services," explained Rymer. "While at the same time, containing our costs and reducing our approved budgets at this time. Since we're only in May, there is time in the year to make some course corrections, if you will, to ensure that our spending is lower than approved by the council earlier this year."

Rymer explained City Council is making sure they're providing the services that help the community through this. Rymer said ultimately, safety is their number one priority. "City Council has approved various programs to invest some of our funds into our local businesses and to assisting with ensuring that we also provided with other partners throughout the community as well," said Rymer.

The city council meeting will be held Monday afternoon, starting at 3:30. As always, stay with KIMT News 3 and we'll bring you the latest.