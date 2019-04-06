Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester City Council plans for 2020 budget

The council is between the preparation and prioritization phases.

Posted: Apr. 6, 2019 8:16 AM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Friday, the Rochester City Council met to discuss the 2020 budget. This year, the council is following a different model for the budget planning process, designed by City Administrator Steve Rymer.

"We'd get the packet, and then we'd discuss the budget about 4 days later and all decisions would have already been made at this point. This is a little different for us, we're starting very early in the year," explains Council Member Michael Wojcik. "I believe this will be much more effective. I think that there's more of a collaborative approach to what the goals of the community are and i think that's going to be reflected in the final product."

The council is currently inbetween the 1st phase, preparation, and 2nd phase, prioritization in the budget, capital improvement and long term financial management plan process.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
46° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 40°
Tracking isolated showers tonight and possible storms for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Shop Local First Series

Image

Rochester City Council begins budget planning.

Image

'Because She Didn't Like to Fish'

Image

Bull riders hold on tight at the 2019 Bull Riding Challenge

Image

Who are you rooting for in the Final Four?

Image

Allowing driver's licenses for all, including undocumented immigrants

Image

Local baseball and softball highlights from Friday

Image

Tracking Our Warm & Wet Weekend

Image

Meeting discusses changes to the farm bill

Image

CBD oil products will not show up on a drug test

Community Events