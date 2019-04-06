Rochester City Council plans for 2020 budget

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Friday, the Rochester City Council met to discuss the 2020 budget. This year, the council is following a different model for the budget planning process, designed by City Administrator Steve Rymer.

"We'd get the packet, and then we'd discuss the budget about 4 days later and all decisions would have already been made at this point. This is a little different for us, we're starting very early in the year," explains Council Member Michael Wojcik. "I believe this will be much more effective. I think that there's more of a collaborative approach to what the goals of the community are and i think that's going to be reflected in the final product."

The council is currently inbetween the 1st phase, preparation, and 2nd phase, prioritization in the budget, capital improvement and long term financial management plan process.