Rochester City Council overturns mayoral veto on 'Legends' building

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The saga at City Hall over whether to scrap or save the former site of Legends Bar and Grill is set to continue after the Rochester City Council overturned a mayoral veto focused on the building's fate.

Last month, the council denied deeming the Labor Temple building a local historic landmark, but approved a plan to leave it standing while potential options for the site are being considered. Council members also agreed to spend up to $20,000 removing signs and an awning from the structure, in addition to the $17,000 the city estimates it would cost to maintain the empty building over the next six months.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton vetoed the plan last week, believing it would be an unwise use of tax dollars on a property the city purchased with the express intention of clearing and redeveloping. With expert reviews finding the Labor Temple no longer has historic integrity, Norton told KIMT city leaders need to be wise in selecting which buildings to preserve.

"There are many, many wonderful buildings in this community that have good memories for the people in this community, and you could find historical significance in many of them. But I think we need to be very careful about which ones we choose," Norton said.

Still, five out of seven council members voted to overturn the mayor's veto Monday, with some expressing a desire to see the Labor Temple's past be part of its future.

"We have not seen the potential and the possibility of any designers or developers coming forward and suggesting a reuse for this building," said Council Member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick. "Certainly waiting for a small amount of time to see what comes forward is worth it."

Council Member Patrick Keane, meanwhile, says he voted to overturn the veto at least in part because there's no need to rush demolition of the building.

"I do appreciate what the mayor is doing here," Keane told his colleagues. "I think there is consistency, because this council did vote back in January to go for bids, so we're signaling that that's where we're going. At the same time, I don't feel that I'm up against the wall, that I must decide this today, and I feel like that's what I'm being pushed to do. And I'll say it again, demolition is final."

The Labor Temple property is considered a major component of the city and DMC's effort to revitalize Rochester's riverfront. A development plan for the site and adjacent city-owned property is expected to be presented by the end of next spring.