Rochester City Council members give personal stances on mask-wearing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - KIMT News 3 asked Rochester City Council if they wear masks. Here are their responses:

Mayor Kim Norton: "I have, I do and I will wear a mask - most especially when social distancing is not controllable such as shopping."

Michael Wojcik: "Yes I am trying to remember to in indoor spaces. I am also not planning on doing unnecessary trips. I will certainly happily wear one at any store requesting me to do so."

Shaun Palmer: "I do at a store, I was at Hyvee Friday and wore my mask, I do when I work at Mayo."

Patrick Keane: "Yes, I have thought about this. I was out on Friday evening on the trails with the extended family on bicycles. I do not wear a mask on the trail but we ended up picking up food downtown and I was thinking that I should have a mask on. I was at the Farmers Market and HyVee over the weekend, and I did wear a mask both times / all the time. So, Yes. At this time, I do plan to wear a mask for the foreseeable future in public spaces."

Nick Campion: "I wear a face mask when in stores and will continue to do so until medical professionals advise otherwise."

Mark Bilderback: "Currently I wear a mask if indoors. I do not if outside. I must admit when this first started I did not wear a mask."

KIMT did not receive responses from Council President Randy Staver or Annalissa Johnson.