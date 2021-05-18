Rochester councilmember defends wanting mask mandate, cites city's globe appeal

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester will not be enacting a municipal mask mandate.

City Council decided against the move at Monday's prolonged meeting. Councilmember Molly Dennis introduced a motion to draft an emergency ordinance requiring face coverings inside all Rochester businesses until July 1st. The proposal was shot down in a 6-1 vote.

Dennis tells KIMT she believes it is the government's responsibility to keep citizens safe, and that holding unvaccinated people to the honor system when it comes to masking isn't going to work.

She's concerned about children who haven't been able to be vaccinated yet and other vulnerable people.

Although Olmsted County has a high vaccination rate, Rochester is a unique city, which Dennis believes should be taken into consideration when lifting pandemic restrictions.

"We have a community that has had a high vaccination rate, but our community, Rochester, is unique. It is a global community. We have the DMC, we have 2 million people annually who come from all over the world visiting us, so we can't look at the vaccination rates just of what Olmsted County and Rochester. I truly believe we need to look at the vaccination rate of the whole country, which is very low still," says Dennis.

Because her push for a mask mandate wasn't successful, Dennis is encouraging community members to continue to wear a mask and be vigilant.

Minneapolis and St. Paul are continuing to enforce mask mandates.