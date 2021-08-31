Rochester City Council meets to discuss affordable housing and Los Jarritos probation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tonight, the Rochester City Council held its regular meeting to discuss affordable housing and the potential of Rochester Mexican restaurant Los Jarritos to be put on probation - a meeting City Council President Brooke Carlson called "atypical."

A proposal entitled Technology Park Phase 2 outlined the construction of 141 affordable multi-family units.

The preliminary plan of this proposal was approved in January and tonight the City Council was asked to approve the site plan of the apartment units.

The main topic of contention for the Council was the lack of parks and green space once the units were built.

Council Member Nick Campion expressed his concern that families with children would have to cross busy roadways to access parks and that he, in good nature, could not support this proposal.

Council Member Molly Dennis shares Campion's concern over the lack of green space but expressed Rochester's immediate need for more affordable housing options.

"I also know from experience of families, mothers, and kids sleeping in their cars here in Rochester because they can't find any place to live," said Dennis. "Homelessness and people not finding affordable housing is a real thing."

Technology Phase 2 was passed with a 4-3 Council vote.

The other hot topic of the Council meeting addresses the proposal to place a probation on Rochester's Los Jarritos' liquor license.

Since last November, nine incidents of underage drinking and assault have been reported at the establishment.

The owner of the Mexican restaurant addressed the council and asked for the public hearing to be postponed until September 20, due to his lawyer being out of town and unable to attend the meeting.

He then requested to put himself on probation until the September 20 meeting in hopes to keep the restaurant open.

The request was denied by the Council.

Council Member Kelly Kirkpatrick expressed that she both wanted to ensure they showed compassion to the Los Jarritos owner and the safety of the community.

"This is a succession type of a business coming out of La Ploblana and we've got an additional business," said Kirkpatrick. "We are in a pandemic. These folks are trying to make a living with the business that they have. I understand we don't want anything more dangerous. I understand we need to keep the public safe."

The Council also expressed thoughts on community safety, fair representation for all parties, and support of local businesses - especially during a pandemic.

The City Council motioned to continue the discussion of placing the restaurant on probation until their September 20 meeting.