Rochester City Council green lights North Broadway reconstruction bid, removal of discriminatory language from deeds

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Redeveloping a key Rochester roadway, legal action against a builder, and addressing discriminatory language in property deeds. Here's a breakdown of some of the most impactful decisions Rochester City Council members made Monday.

North Broadway Reconstruction Project Bid Gets Green Light, April Start Expected

The city council has accepted an $18.4 million construction bid to break ground on the North Broadway Reconstruction Project as early as next month.

Officials say the project is intended to transform the Broadway Avenue corridor from Civic Center Drive to 13th Street North into a gateway to Downtown Rochester.

Construction was originally expected to start last year, but was delayed after bids came in higher than anticipated. While the contract accepted Monday is $1.5 million less expensive than those received last year, Council Member Nick Campion voted against the bid, and says he's disappointed by how much the project has been modified.

"When we first took up this project, I was inspired by the level of changes we were making to the corridor. I thought we had really kind of made some hard decisions, and taken on a project I thought would be significant, generational improvement to the area. As we've continued through successive rounds of compromise, I think we've lost some of the opportunity," Campion said.

As the project moves forward, officials say Broadway and some side streets will be disrupted by construction, which is expected to be completed by July of 2022.

Council Members Set Sights on Removing Discriminatory Property Covenants

City leaders have signed off on a new partnership aimed at removing discriminatory language from property deeds.

The city will work with the Just Deeds Program to identify and eliminate racially restrictive covenants that once prevented the sale and rental of property to people of color and certain faiths.

While the covenants have not been legal or enforceable for decades, Council Member Mark Bransford says it's important people realize this practice took place, even in Rochester.

"That's our history, and it's not a good one, but people do need to understand that we have to understand our past so that we don't repeat our mistakes," Bransford said.

City staff say Rochester is known to have a number of discriminatory covenants, which City Attorney Jason Loos says are still written into some deeds in the Pill Hill District and Kutsky Park area.

As part of the partnership, deeds found to have discriminatory language will be mapped out and used for educational purposes.

City Council Authorizes Parking Ramp Lawsuit

The City of Rochester will move forward with a lawsuit against the builder and designer of a downtown parking ramp.

The ramp, located on the corner of First Avenue and First Street Southeast, was originally designed to support at least eight levels of mixed-income housing above its parking facilities.

The city says it hasn't been able to build the planned housing project because of issues with the ramp.

Officials add mediation with the builder-designer was not fruitful.