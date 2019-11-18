Rochester City Council gets update on going Styrofoam free

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester City Council received updates on Monday evening about their already approved item of banning Styrofoam products in city facilities.

Between the National Volleyball center, Graham Arena, and the Rochester Rec Center, 14,000 Styrofoam cups are used annually.

Back in September, the city approved banning the product in city facilities, as well as approved the making of a new group called The Green Team. The Green Team will be made of staff from various city departments who will be tasked with ‘greening up’ their team.