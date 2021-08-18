Rochester City Council faces pivotal decision on masking Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City leaders face a pivotal decision on the future of expanded face covering rules issued by Mayor Norton.

The Declaration of Local Emergency issued by the mayor Tuesday requires masking in nearly all indoor settings citywide until Friday morning. Whether it extends beyond that is now up to the Rochester City Council, which will gather for an emergency meeting to Thursday afternoon to discuss ending, extending, or amending the declaration with Mayor Norton's consent.

Heading into the meeting, council members appear to have a spread of opinions, concerns, and questions to be answered. Acknowledging the many factors being considered by her colleagues, the decision is more straightforward for Council Member Molly Dennis.

"It's a simple tool to keep people safe, and mandating it makes it easier for businesses to say 'we are following the rules, we are keeping people safe,'" Dennis told KIMT. "I believe it's the right thing to do. I believe that we need to protect the vulnerable, protect children, protect everyone, because the only fact that we know is that there are no long-term health studies, and we don't know what COVID will look like in the future."

The council's emergency meeting is set to start Thursday afternoon at 3:30 P.M. KIMT will be live at City Hall, bringing you the latest information as it unfolds.