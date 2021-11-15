Rochester City Council delays naming new Chateau Theatre operator, approves salary increases

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City leaders had an opportunity to usher in the Chateau Theatre's next act Monday night, but instead voted to take an intermission before naming a new operator for the iconic space.

Here's a breakdown of the biggest decisions from the Rochester City Council's meeting this week.

Decision on new Chateau Theatre operator delayed

The council has voted to delay approving a new operator for the historic Chateau Theatre.

While a proposal by local organization Threshold Arts received the backing of city staff heading into Monday's meeting, the council indicated they'd like to explore the possibility of two other organizations, also considered potential operators for the landmark, working with Threshold to breathe new life into the Chateau.

"I think it makes sense to have one entity holding the contract, but I really would like to see that commitment to weave in city function and potentially have a partnership with other private partners that can really, really energize that space from the private sector side as well," said Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson.

The city council is expected to take up naming the Chateau Theatre's next operator at a meeting in the near future.

Salary Increase for City Leaders to Take Effect

Top city officials are set to see bigger paychecks for their work representing Rochester next year.

The Rochester City Council has signed off on their salaries for 2022, as well as that of Mayor Kim Norton. The pay raise, passed in 2019, will kick in next year after being delayed due to the pandemic.

The Med City's mayor will make $83,760 in 2022, Council President Brooke Carlson will receive $64,216, and each city council member will be paid $55,840. The decision on whether to approve the changes in compensation led to passionate discussion in the council chamber prior to being passed in a 4-2 vote.

"Do not hurt other people's chances of even being eligible to have a voice in our society, in our government, because you personally don't need it," Council Member Molly Dennis said, speaking to the need to pay city leaders enough to ensure community members aren't dissuaded from running for office because they would be unable to make ends meet should they be elected.

Dennis continued, "If you don't need it, donate it. That should not be a reason whatsoever to deprive a marginalized, underrepresented family, someone who is struggling to make ends meet but wants to make a difference, who has a commitment to public service, but just can't give up their job as a teacher."

The revised salaries are based on varying percentages of area median income for a one-person household in Olmsted County last year.

Step Forward for Proposed Apartment Complex on North Broadway.

A plat change made at City Hall Monday could help pave the way for a new apartment complex on North Broadway.

The council approved a developer's request to consolidate three lots on the corner of North Broadway Avenue and 9th Street Northeast into one single property. The developer, Benaiah on Broadway LLC, is working to build a 27-unit multi-family residential building at the site.

A development plan for the property is under review, and will need approval by city leaders before moving forward.