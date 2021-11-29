Rochester City Council considers update to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion plan

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local leaders are reviewing plans to make the Med City a more welcoming place for all next year.

Members of the Rochester City Council were walked through a proposed update to the city's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Action Plan Monday. DEI Director Chao Mwatela says efforts in 2022 will focus on "building internal capacity" within the City of Rochester.

Suggested updates to the plan include at least 47 "action steps" for each of three main areas:

Recruitment and retainment of diverse staff

Diversity, equity, and inclusion professional development

Community connection and engagement

One measure outlined in the amended action plan is incorporating equity considerations into briefing materials presented to city council members for each issue that comes before them.

"The lens that we'd be using would be these three equity areas; one would be racial equity, the second would be socio-economic equity, and the third one would be access and accessibility," Director Mwatela told the council. "Part of doing so is allowing us to think about equity all the time, and in all of the considerations that we're making."

During her briefing to city leaders, Director Mwatela also highlighted the possibility of working with the Rochester Public Library to offer municipal IDs to community members.

"It will be really important for our visitors, maybe our migrant, immigrant populations that come in, who are unable to get documentation right away. They could use municipal IDs to go to the pharmacy and pick up medication, to get a library card, and other resources in our community that they could use," Mwatela said.

Adoption of the updated Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Action Plan will be considered by the Rochester City Council next month.