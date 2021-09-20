Rochester City Council confirms preliminary 2022 budget, property tax levy increase expected

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City leaders have signed off on a preliminary budget for 2022, accompanied by a property tax levy hike.

In a 5-2 vote Monday night, the Rochester City Council approved an initial spending plan put forward by city staff. Attempting to balance its books following pandemic-related difficulties, the preliminary budget totals $494 million - $22 million more than this year's budget, but around $100 million less than 2020's.

In order to fund spending next year, Rochester's tax levy will rise by up to 6.5%. The increase means the city will collect more in property taxes overall, rather than 6.5% more in taxes per property.

In fact, city staff say property improvements like new construction and a rise in the total number of taxable properties will shoulder most of the tax levy increase. Keeping in mind city leaders chose to hold off on increasing the property tax levy last year amid the pandemic, Council Member Shaun Palmer believes the plan is reasonable.

"If your home did not increase in valuation, your average home, the price of your property taxes go up $25." Palmer said. "Holding it at zero last year was a disadvantage for us, and it hurts us this year. But I think last year holding on at zero [percent increase to the property tax levy] made sense, and I'm glad that we did it. But I think $25 is not a lot to ask them for the services that we provide in Rochester."

Ward 1 representative Patrick Keane said similarly, sharing "by going with a zero increase in 2021, we've kind of pushed out this wave into 2022, because we held the levy, but we still had our labor contracts that had increases. So I think this is, again, more than I was comfortable with going into the budget process, but I think the staff has explained it, and the fact that the real estate growth of 4.5 [percent] should really help offset that."

Council Members Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick and Molly Dennis voted against the tax levy increase, feeling the city should find other ways to make ends meet without further burdening property owners. The council will continue crafting a final spending plan before adopting a budget this December.