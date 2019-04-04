Rochester City Council approves parklet to be installed downtown

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A parklet will soon be coming to downtown Rochester right in front of Grand Rounds Brewing. It will provide more seating for those dining at Grand Rounds during open hours, and a public space for the community when the business is closed.

Tessa Leung is the CEO of Grand Rounds. She tells KIMT she plans on using the trees the city has cut down due to emerald ashe borer, to make seating and tables for the area.

The space will take up 3 parking spaces outside of Grand Rounds, which has caused concern, however the spots are metered and Leung says they aren’t serving the community much in the first place. “Two of the spaces are already just 15 minute loading zones, so there really is no parking there. People just come and go and the other one is a 30 minute meter that a lot of people get tickets at or don't use, or get really anxious about.”

Tiffany Strande is a Rochester resident and pointed out the new parking deck the downtown area just got, saying she doesn’t believe taking up the 3 spaces will be an issue. “I mean I think for the benefit that it would have for the community, well worth it. Plenty of other places to park."

Leung will be responsible for all costs of the project including the insurance. The city won’t pay for a dollar of it.

The project will be up for a year, allowing the city to make any changes or things they’d like to see different. Then they will decide if the parklet should be made a permanent piece of Historic Downtown.