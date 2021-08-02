Rochester City Council approves day center extension with conditions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Med City's day center for people experiencing homelessness will be staying open for a few months longer than anticipated.

The Rochester City Council has agreed to allow the day center's operator, The Landing MN, to continue serving people at Silver Lake Station through next April. As part of its new terms with the city, The Landing will become a tenant at the station rather than maintaining its status as a city contractor. The organization will also be required to submit a plan for discontinuing service at Silver Lake, and update its record-keeping practices to better align with recommendations from Olmsted County.

Council Member Nick Campion led the charge in adding these conditions to the city's agreement with The Landing, which Council Member Bransford agrees will be best for everyone moving forward.

"It's the people at The Landing that are important," Bransford said. "This gives us a nice way forward to say, 'yep, we're going to help, but we're going to put your toes in the fire a little bit,' and make sure that when we come back in April, we have a way forward in the future."

Dan Fifield, founder of The Landing MN, says more time at Silver Lake Station will help the organization find a long-term home in the Med City.

"We just need to be able to give our clients that are experiencing homelessness that safe place to be, continue the services that we've already established and that we want to establish. We have other things that are in the works, and this will give us time to get a permanent location for The Landing MN, and to grow those services helping these individuals," Fifield told KIMT.

City staff say outcomes for people experiencing homelessness in the area have improved over the past year, adding police calls involving homeless community members have dropped by 32% since the start of the pandemic.