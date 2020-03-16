Rochester City Council approves $350,000 to help small business hurt by COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City Council has approved a set of initiatives to help Rochester’s small businesses survive the coronavirus outbreak.

During its regular meeting Monday evening, the Council voted for the following things:

Authorize up to $250,000 in 2020 approved contingency funds to support the activities of the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Team and to leverage funds from other community partners and public agencies.

Authorize up to $100,000 in 2020 approved contingency funds to support the activities of the Local Economic Stability Team to leverage funds from other community partners and public agencies.

Work with RAEDI to prioritize and manage $250,000 in existing Economic Development Revolving Loan Funds for low interest loans to impacted businesses and to leverage funds from other community partners and public agencies.

Direct the City Administrator to provide a monthly report summarizing the uses of the funds.

Authorize the City Administrator, or designee, to revise personnel policies on a temporary basis based on organizational need.

Authorize the City Clerk to allow for up to four installment payments for all City issued business related licenses.

Direct the City Administrator to ensure the City is prepared to apply for and receive potential State and Federal COVID-19 funding.

Authorize the City Administrator, or designee, to temporarily suspend parking restrictions as necessary.

Authorize the City Administrator, or designee, to temporarily suspend online or by telephone payment convenience fees.

Governor Walz has ordered a partial closure of restaurants, bars, and other “places of public accommodation and amusement” like fitness centers and theaters in Minnesota.