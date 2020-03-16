Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester City Council approves $350,000 to help small business hurt by COVID-19

Other assistance approved Monday night.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 9:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City Council has approved a set of initiatives to help Rochester’s small businesses survive the coronavirus outbreak.

During its regular meeting Monday evening, the Council voted for the following things:

Authorize up to $250,000 in 2020 approved contingency funds to support the activities of the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Team and to leverage funds from other community partners and public agencies.

Authorize up to $100,000 in 2020 approved contingency funds to support the activities of the Local Economic Stability Team to leverage funds from other community partners and public agencies.

Work with RAEDI to prioritize and manage $250,000 in existing Economic Development Revolving Loan Funds for low interest loans to impacted businesses and to leverage funds from other community partners and public agencies.

Direct the City Administrator to provide a monthly report summarizing the uses of the funds.

Authorize the City Administrator, or designee, to revise personnel policies on a temporary basis based on organizational need.

Authorize the City Clerk to allow for up to four installment payments for all City issued business related licenses.

Direct the City Administrator to ensure the City is prepared to apply for and receive potential State and Federal COVID-19 funding.

Authorize the City Administrator, or designee, to temporarily suspend parking restrictions as necessary.

Authorize the City Administrator, or designee, to temporarily suspend online or by telephone payment convenience fees.

Governor Walz has ordered a partial closure of restaurants, bars, and other “places of public accommodation and amusement” like fitness centers and theaters in Minnesota.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Rain and snow return this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Osterholm Interview Part 3

Image

Osterholm Interview Part 2

Image

Osterholm Interview Part 1

Image

Working from Home to Avoid Coronavirus

Image

Child Care Centers Deal with COVID-19

Image

Stock Market Plunges Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Image

Blessing Boxes

Image

Interview with Osterholm

Image

Talking to Seniors about Coronavirus

Image

Number of Cases in MN

Community Events