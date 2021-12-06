Clear

Rochester City Council approves 2022 budget, $1 million affordable housing investment

Council members also signed off on a pilot program aimed at helping downtown drivers and businesses find parking.

Posted: Dec 6, 2021 10:41 PM
Posted By: Anthony Monzon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Spending plans, election boundaries, and programs supporting community members all came before the Rochester City Council Monday. Here's a wrap of the biggest decisions made during their meeting.

City Leaders Approved 2022 Budget, Tax levy

The City of Rochester is hoping to balance its books after the pandemic took a toll on its finances last year. It's a key focus of the $509.4 million budget the city will work off next year, which was approved by city council members Monday.

Rochester's 2022 spending plan is about $42 million higher than this year's city budget, but still around $80 million less than 2020's. The budget includes a 1.5% general rate increase for RPU electric service, and a 6.5% property tax levy increase.

The levy hike comes after Rochester saw its lowest property tax rate in a decade this year, brought on by city leaders keeping the levy the same in 2021. Council Member Patrick Keane says while at first he had reservations about raising the levy by this amount, he feels it's justified given the city's commitment to maintaining a high standard of living.

"A 6.5% levy increase over two years, because we had zero the year before, seems reasonable considering the council's priorities, and the spending decisions we make on a regular basis," Keane said. "We state our spending priorities when we open pools, when we create our own Community Development Department, when we create positions like Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officers, and multimedia communications positions. We drive the reality of this budget over the past two years as we protect the quality of our city staff by not engaging in pandemic-driven layoffs or city service reductions."

Ward 6 representative Molly Dennis was one of two council members who voted against approving the city's 2022 budget, believing the levy increase it calls for is too high.

"I don't feel that 6.5 [percent] increase is acceptable, and it's too high for people in Ward Six and people all over the city who are in reasonable sized homes that see their property go up in price," said Dennis.

Important to note - next year's levy increase does not mean every Med City property owner should expect a bigger tax bill in 2022. The 6.5% jump in total property tax dollars collected by the city will affect each parcel differently, and will be spread out across all taxable properties in Rochester.

City to Invest $1 Million toward Affordable Housing

Council members also signed off on spending up to $1 million to support affordable housing initiatives over the next three years.

The city will contribute $500,000 to the Housing Coalition Single-Family Housing Fund, which is anticipated to create up to 50 new affordable housing units. Another $500,000 will be used to promote the creation of more affordable housing options by implementing a fee waiver pilot program for qualifying developers, and offering the sale of city-owned parcels in residential zones below market value.

"I wish we could invest 10 times as much," Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson told her colleagues Monday night. "It's really hard to sit here and be talking back and forth about how to spend $500,000 when we just approved a $510 million budget, and affordable housing is one of our top priorities as a council."

The million dollars set aside for these affordable housing initiatives will come from funds granted to the city through The American Rescue Plan.

New Pilot Parking Program for Downtown Businesses

A pilot program aimed at helping downtown drivers and businesses find parking is set to come online.

The city says the pandemic has decreased the number of available parking spaces in the downtown area. The new program will allow businesses to contract spaces for customer use at three surface lots that currently have meters or pay stations.

The one-year pilot is designed to encourage businesses to stay downtown despite challenges presented by the pandemic.

