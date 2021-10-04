Rochester City Council approves 2022 DMC spending plan, legislative priorities

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local leaders signed off on a pair of plans set to play a role in shaping the Med City next year.

City Council Approves 2022 DMC Budget

The Rochester City Council has approved Destination Medical Center's 2022 budget and five-year Capital Improvement Program.

The organization's $54.6 million spending plan for next year includes more than $30 million worth of improvements to Downtown Rochester. Investments planned by DMC include boosts to rapid transit development, The Chateau Theatre, as well as street and sewer upgrades.

DMC's 2022 budget also provides resources for some businesses, and outreach to remote workers according to DMC Executive Director Patrick Seeb.

"We have changed and focused a greater commitment on the downtown retail component, which has really been affected by COVID," Seeb said during a study session ahead of the council's approval. "We have developed a strategy to recruit people who can choose to live anywhere to consider Rochester as a place as they may locate, given that they might be able to do their jobs from anywhere."

Two council members voted against approving the budget, and another abstained. At Monday's City Council Study Session, a number of council members expressed a desire for more detail on how DMC dollars will be spent.

"If we're going to be voting for this, we need to truly understand where the money is going. We need to be able to bring it back to the community and say, 'this is what the funds are purchasing.' You know, we, we can't cut wasteful spending if we don't have a breakdown of what specific things are used for," said Rochester City Council Member Molly Dennis.

City of Rochester Legislative Priorities Finalized

The council confirmed the City of Rochester's 2022 legislative priorities Monday evening.

The list adopted by council members will serve as a guide for the city's legislative advocacy and outreach efforts next year. Priorities on the list include securing funds to create a downtown district energy system, which would use advanced renewable technology to power at least 710,000 square feet of city buildings.

Three council members, however, broke away to vote against approving the list of priorities. At issue for some, the Silver Lake Sediment Removal and Revitalization Project.

"I was really disappointed and very adamantly opposed to having the Silver Lake as a legislative priority," Council Member Mark Bransford said. "Particularly with dam modification, which basically means knocking down the dam by putting in a new one. I don't want that on there. I don't like it. I know that the will of the council is spoken, I'm just stating my own perspective on that."

Though the priorities were approved in a narrow 4-3 vote, council members say they will move forward united in advancing them.