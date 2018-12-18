Clear
Rochester City Council approves $1.7 million dollars to go towards facelift for Peace Plaza, or The Heart of the City

Peace Plaza, or The Heart of the City will soon be looking a lot different.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 12:03 AM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- As the city and DMC, or Destination Medical Center, move forward with a major project, residents can look forward to a facelift for the downtown area.
At Monday night’s City Council Meeting, the council approved $1.7 million dollars to go toward services for design development, construction documents, and bidding for the Heart of the City Phase 1 project.
This money will also give permission for the city to enter into an AIA, or American Institute of Architect agreement with the consultant company Coen + Partners. This agreement will make communication between the city and everyone involved easier.
This is not a levy funded project.
Bidding is set to begin in 2019 with construction predicted to begin around 2020.

Another cool and clear night will lead into a breezy Tuesday.
