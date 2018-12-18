Rochester City Council approves $1.7 million dollars to go towards facelift for Peace Plaza, or The Heart of the City

ROCHESTER, Minn.- As the city and DMC, or Destination Medical Center, move forward with a major project, residents can look forward to a facelift for the downtown area.

At Monday night’s City Council Meeting, the council approved $1.7 million dollars to go toward services for design development, construction documents, and bidding for the Heart of the City Phase 1 project.

This money will also give permission for the city to enter into an AIA, or American Institute of Architect agreement with the consultant company Coen + Partners. This agreement will make communication between the city and everyone involved easier.

This is not a levy funded project.

Bidding is set to begin in 2019 with construction predicted to begin around 2020.