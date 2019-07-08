Rochester City Council approves $15,000 for warming center consulting services

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The city of Rochester has voted to approve $15,000 to go towards a specialist consultant to help develop a comprehensive plan to be better prepared for next winter and the years ahead.
The city is in an agreement with the county, and area businesses to share the costs that come with hiring a consultant.
The money will come from the city's contingency fund. The current balance of the contingency account is $682,958.07.
Last year, The Salvation Army’s warming centers served about 35 people per night, and they expect the need to continue growing.
