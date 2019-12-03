Clear

Rochester City Council approves $1.2 million for North Broadway project

The North Broadway reconstruction project is taking another step forward.

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 6:00 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The North Broadway reconstruction project is taking another step forward. On Monday night, Rochester City Council voted 4-3 to approve spending $1.2 million in state money to begin reconstruction next year.

Ralph Hettig has owned Wild Goose Sports on North Broadway for roughly 45 years. If a median is installed on the street, which the project plan calls for, Hettig is concerned it will make his business less accessible, especially for people driving north to go fishing.

"It'll impact it considerably. From what I understand of the meeting last night, it's going to be very difficult for some time for any of our customers to come in here, particularly if they're towing a boat," says Hettig.

