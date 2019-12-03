ROCHESTER, Minn. - The North Broadway reconstruction project is taking another step forward. On Monday night, Rochester City Council voted 4-3 to approve spending $1.2 million in state money to begin reconstruction next year.
Ralph Hettig has owned Wild Goose Sports on North Broadway for roughly 45 years. If a median is installed on the street, which the project plan calls for, Hettig is concerned it will make his business less accessible, especially for people driving north to go fishing.
"It'll impact it considerably. From what I understand of the meeting last night, it's going to be very difficult for some time for any of our customers to come in here, particularly if they're towing a boat," says Hettig.
Related Content
- Rochester City Council approves $1.2 million for North Broadway project
- City council approves construction option for the N. Broadway Project
- Update on North Broadway project
- Rochester City Council approves purchase agreement for Bloom Project
- Rochester City Council approves $1.2M for RDP's North Station
- Preparing for construction after plan approved for North Broadway Avenue Project
- Looking ahead: Open House #3 for North Broadway Reconstruction Project
- City Council approves funding for Iowa mural project
- Austin City Council approves contractor for Turtle Creek project
- Rochester City Council approves parklet to be installed downtown