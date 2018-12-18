Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Threat reported at Austin High School Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester City Council approves $1.2 million dollars for RDP's North Station

Big decisions were made at Rochester's City Council meeting on Monday evening.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 11:57 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester City Council is managing growth and development within the city and a\within the Rochester Police Department.
That's why tonight they approved $1.2 million dollars to the architect company BKV Group for North Service Station Architectural Services.
This means renovations and an expansion to the current Rochester Police North Station are coming.
Chief of Police tells KIMT he is eager for the updates. "I think it's a step in the right direction. It's a parallel with the growth of the city and community as a whole. The police department is paralleling that growth and it's needed. There's significant space needs across the entire city divisions."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Another cool and clear night will lead into a breezy Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Final farewell to city leaders

Image

North precinct funding

Image

Heart of the City funding approved

Image

OMC awarded for promoting organ donation

Image

Med City recognized for Sustainability

Image

Rochester Public Schools address capacity problems

Image

Monday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

The Giving Shop

Image

More than $30,000 donated to cancer research

Image

Zachary Patterson petitions court

Community Events