Rochester City Council approves $1.2 million dollars for RDP's North Station

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester City Council is managing growth and development within the city and a\within the Rochester Police Department.
That's why tonight they approved $1.2 million dollars to the architect company BKV Group for North Service Station Architectural Services.
This means renovations and an expansion to the current Rochester Police North Station are coming.
Chief of Police tells KIMT he is eager for the updates. "I think it's a step in the right direction. It's a parallel with the growth of the city and community as a whole. The police department is paralleling that growth and it's needed. There's significant space needs across the entire city divisions."
