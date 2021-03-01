Rochester City Council Wrap: Discovery Walk gets multimillion dollar boost

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A multimillion-dollar boost to a key DMC project, and replacing a downtown staple. Here's a breakdown of some of the biggest decisions Rochester City Council members made Monday.

City Council Approves Multimillion Dollar Boost to Discovery Walk Project

City leaders approved the addition of more than $5 million to the budget of DMC's Discovery Walk project.

Designers call Discovery Walk a first of its kind public space in Rochester, connecting downtown through a four-block linear parkway filled with amenities.

The funds will go toward installing a sidewalk snowmelt system and weather structures along the project route, as well as covering unexpected construction costs. The city will also continue engaging with the public on a possible extension of the project, connecting Discovery Walk directly to Soldier's Field Park.

Council Member Nick Campion says in addition to its public benefit, the project may also attract more investment downtown.

"It's a platform for additional private investment to happen all the way along this strip," Council Member Campion said. "When you start to look at the numbers that could be, you know, I think it starts to put that investment again back into perspective."

City staff will now seek construction bids for the project, with work expected to start this summer.

Council Members Reject Historic Landmark Application Fees

In a 4-3 vote, the council turned away a proposal to implement fees on historic landmark applications.

The fees would have ranged from $100 to $300, in addition to a $1,500 refundable deposit.

City staff say the fees would have offset costs associated with researching and reviewing each application, while opponents worried they may have prevented community members from trying to preserve historic buildings.

"To set fees that high in a community where, quite frankly, we almost have nothing to preserve anymore because it's been kind of obliterated, I think the suggested amount is pretty ludicrous," said Council Member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick.

The city says it is reviewing more than 100 properties designated as potential landmarks.

Search Begins for Tenant to Replace Dooley's

City staff are set to begin taking proposals from businesses interested in leasing the space formerly occupied by Dooley's Pub.

As the city works to terminate its lease with Dooley's, staff say it's important to start the process of finding a new tenant to keep 1st Avenue active, and maintain revenues from renting the space.

The city will prioritize sit-down restaurants operating until midnight as it reviews applications.

Council Members OK Change to Building Length Limit

The city council voted unanimously to allow longer buildings to be developed along parts of major Rochester roads.

The changes will apply to segments of Broadway Avenue, 2nd Street Southwest, and 4th Street Southeast. Buildings in relevant areas will now be able to reach 300 feet in length, doubling their current limit of 150 feet.

Monday's decision follows a recent study commissioned by the city, which found the 150-foot length limit creates obstacles to building affordable housing.

City Leaders Extend Operations at Day Center

The council voted to extend its contract with The Landing MN to continue operating the Day Center for people experiencing homelessness at Silver Lake Station. Along with the extension, staff have been asked to create a plan to end services at the Day Center by August 31st, 2021.