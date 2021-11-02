Rochester City Council Member Shaun Palmer to run for re-election

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With 365 days to go until election night 2022, Rochester City Council Member Shaun Palmer is making it official: he's running for re-election.

Palmer is the first of three Rochester City Council members whose terms will expire next year to confirm his candidacy. The Ward 5 representative tells KIMT he's excited to keep working on behalf of the Med City's best interests.

"I've enjoyed serving the Fifth Ward, we've had a lot of good accomplishments. We've got North Broadway being done, we have a roundabout coming up at Century High School. I enjoy talking with my residents, and I'll enjoy working with the City of Rochester employees to get what's best for the citizens of Rochester."

Hear more about what Council Member Palmer has in mind for a possible second term by following this link.