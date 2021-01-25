Rochester city leaders discuss dynamics, council culture

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester city leaders held an open conversation Monday about how they can work together effectively over the next year.

City council members, Mayor Kim Norton, and top city staff gathered virtually to discuss their needs in order to conduct city business optimally. Among the topics discussed was the understanding there will be disagreements during the course of their work together, and those disagreement need to be grounded in respect.

"Every one of us was elected by a majority of constituents that we talked to, that give us our opinions and ideas, as well as our own personal experience that we bring to the table," Mayor Norton said. "Every single one of us ran for this office because we want to do better by our constituents."

City leaders also expressed a desire to increase the amount of community input they receive before making decisions. Council President Brooke Carlson says from what she has heard and noticed, the city has good systems to engage with residents, but they're imperfect.

"Those systems have been built to access a specific segment of our community, and are sometimes excluding under-represented populations in the engagement," Carlson said.

The Rochester City Council will meet next week at 3;30 P.M.