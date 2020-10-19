Rochester City Council approves updated DMC plan

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester City Council voted unanimously to move forward with Destination Medical Center's updated five year plan.

DMC officials say they're in a strong position heading into phase two development, which will focus partly on developing rapid transit and rebuilding aging infrastructure.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton also says DMC will be integral to the Med City's recovery from COVID-19.

"We are in such a better place than many communities," said Mayor Norton. "I'm listening to the mayors who are saying 'oh, we cancelled all of our projects, we were going to do sewer, we were going to do... we've stopped.' And we haven't done that, and DMC is part of the reason that we've been able to continue on."

DMC officials also say its development of Downtown Rochester has helped the city generate more tax revenue.