Rochester City Council approves 2021 Budget

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester City Council approved its budget for 2021 Monday.

The budget will total $472 million, which is a $101 million reduction from this year's budget. There will also be no tax levy increase, no electric or water rate increases, and no parking ramp or transit rate increases.

Council member Michael Wojcik says this budget ensures there will be no layoffs at city hall, and all city services will be maintained.

"There's a lot of stress on the system when you make those kind of changes in one year, but this is an incredibly responsible budget for an incredibly challenging year," Wojcik told KIMT News 3.

Next year's budget will also include funding to hire the city's first-ever diversity, equity, and inclusion director.