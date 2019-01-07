Clear
Rochester Children’s Museum unveils its new exhibit

Hundreds of families enjoy the new exhibit on the Free First Sunday of January.

Posted: Jan. 6, 2019 10:37 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over 200 people showed up in the first hour the Children’s Museum of Rochester was open on Sunday.

It held its monthly first free Sunday where families get to enjoy the museum for free.

For Rochester mom, Maral Kenderian, it helps keeps her kids away from TVs.

“Kids can be drifted away from screen time. Very educational, creative, so definitely I'd love to bring my kids here all the time,” she said.

The place was such a hit, she said she’d like to see the museum move into a bigger space.

This Free First Sunday was extra special since it also was opening day for the new Young Architecture exhibit.

It has blocks for kids to play with and teaches them all about design and famous architects.

"This exhibit opens a child's mind to the world of architecture and affords opportunities to grow critical skills such as creative thinking, collaboration and communication. The hands on nature of the exhibit gives families a chance to work together to create their own designs and to share with each other what inspires them. The STEAM forward approach within Young Architects provides experiences that allow children to explore and understand the world and how it works." commented Beth Sherden Director of the Minnesota Children's Museum Rochester.

Kenderian said she likes the new exhibit because of all the three-dimensional ways kids can learn.

“3D textures actually improve the brain, stimulates the thinking of the children rather than just a flat, two-dimension,” she said.
The Young Architecture exhibit is available until June 9.

