ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Children's Museum of Rochester announced Monday they're moving to a bigger space.
They're currently located at the River Center Plaza. This upcoming summer, they plan to open their new home at Apache Mall which will feature a new name: "Spark."
Director Beth Sherden says the extra space will allow them more room to play, which is fundamental to children's development.
"That's what we're all about - helping develop those 21st century skills like collaboration, self-control, critical thinking, all those types of elements," Sherden said.
The last day at their current location is February 16.
Related Content
- Rochester Children's Museum to move to bigger space
- New, bigger VA clinic opening in Rochester
- New Museum in Rochester
- New children's museum to open
- Rochester Children’s Museum unveils its new exhibit
- Children's museum celebrates National Women's History Month
- Children's museum coming to downtown Mason City
- Hindu holiday celebration at Minnesota Children's Museum
- Innovationology event bringing local businesses together to raise funds for the Rochester Children's Museum
- Rochester Fire Department trains for confined space rescues
Scroll for more content...