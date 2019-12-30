Rochester Children's Museum to move to bigger space

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Children's Museum of Rochester announced Monday they're moving to a bigger space.

They're currently located at the River Center Plaza. This upcoming summer, they plan to open their new home at Apache Mall which will feature a new name: "Spark."

Director Beth Sherden says the extra space will allow them more room to play, which is fundamental to children's development.

"That's what we're all about - helping develop those 21st century skills like collaboration, self-control, critical thinking, all those types of elements," Sherden said.

The last day at their current location is February 16.