Rochester Chess sees increase in participation due to the pandemic and a popular Netflix show

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There is a popular Netflix show out right now called "The Queen's Gambit", which is all about chess.

The Rochester Chess Club credits this and the pandemic with getting more of us engaged in the board game.

You can play chess with a chess board or online.

Playing chess online has become more popular since the pandemic started.

The director of Rochester Chess says the club has seen about a 50% increase in children's participation since last year.

The Director of Rochester Chess, Dennis Mays, says with the pandemic, he has seen an increase in online chess because it's easier to play right now.

Mays says there are two major chess websites that host chess tournaments, including chess.com.

He says this way, they're bringing chess to the people.

Mays says the club has about 60 members ranging from 7 to 95 years old.

The club meets each Tuesday for tournament play, as well as for coaching sessions each Saturday.

The club also participates in other tournaments.

He believes chess is a fun way to build self-esteem.

"Chess also develops critical thinking skills. The things you need for activities and S.T.E.M., so it helps prepare them, hopefully, for the future," says Mays.

A year-long membership is $15 for children and $25 for adults.

If you cannot pay, the fee will be waived.

Mays hopes chess will eventually be part of the curriculum in schools.