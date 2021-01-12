Rochester Charter Commission Proposes Changes to Park, Library Boards

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A debate is growing among city officials over who has decision-making power in Rochester's park and library systems.

The Rochester Charter Commission voted in favor of suggesting the removal of decision-making power from the city's park and library boards Tuesday. The powers were originally granted in the boards as part of the city's Home Rule Charter over a century ago.

Leaders of the Park Board and Public Library Board have expressed strong opposition to the change, adding the shift in power would not solve any existing issue.

Charter commissioners who support the move say the boards have been given extraordinary powers that should be vested in elected leaders who are accountable to Rochester voters.

"To have the broad authorities for management of property, and management of budgets, for non-elected individuals is a real concern," said commission member Kathy Meyerle.

The suggested change will now be sent to the Rochester City Council, which would have to approve the measure unanimously.

The charter commission also said Tuesday it would be looking into another change to the city's charter related to when pay raises for elected officials in Rochester can take effect.