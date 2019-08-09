Clear
Rochester Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America attending presidential forum in Des Moines

18 presidential candidates will be speaking.

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 9:02 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Saturday morning, members of the Rochester chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America are heading to Des Moines for the Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund Presidential Gun Sense Forum at the Iowa Events Center.

Co-leader of the group Donna Miller is hoping to "interact with some of the candidates and let them know that we are strongly invested in this and that we have been working hard to elect candidates who will help to reduce gun violence," as well as collaborate with other Moms Demand Action groups.

The forum kicks of at 8 AM. 18 presidential candidates will be speaking.

