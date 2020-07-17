Rochester Chamber wants federal COVID aid to go to small businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. – As local governments consider how best to distribute federal coronavirus relief Monday, the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce is calling for small business support.

The Chamber has issued a statement that says “We strongly encourage and are hopeful our local governments will dedicate a significant portion of their CARES Act federal funding to provide critical relief to the small business sector that has been so significantly affected by COVID-19.”

It has also sent letters to Rochester City Council members and Olmsted County commissioners before their meetings on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. You can read the Council letter by clicking here and the County Board letter by clicking here.

The Chamber says it is urging immediate approval of Rochester’s proposed liquor license grant program which is on Monday’s City Council agenda.