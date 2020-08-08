Rochester Chamber to hold webinar on millions in aid for small business

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Millions of dollars in federal assistance is being made available to Olmsted County small businesses struggling with COVID-19.

The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce says its latest webinar is focused on making sure entrepreneurs get the help to which for which they’re eligible. Representatives from Olmsted County, Rochester Public Utilities, and the Rochester City Clerk’s office will take part in “New Grants Available for Small Business: Learn How to Apply for a Piece of the Pie.”

The Chamber says a total of $6 million in federal aid is available locally:

RPU Utility Grant - $500,000

Rochester city license grant program for small business - $500,000

Olmsted County grants - $4 million for small business, $1 million for non-profit agencies.

The Chamber says it is especially important to attend this webinar because that money will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The webinar will be held Monday from 10 am to 11 am. To register and participate, click here.