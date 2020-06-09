Rochester Chamber of Commerce helps businesses prepare for reopening

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tomorrow is a big day for businesses and the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce is helping local bars and restaurants get ready.

Since June 1st we’ve been able to eat outdoors at restaurants but starting tomorrow businesses will be able to welcome diners indoors at 50-percent capacity.

The Rochester Chamber of Commerce has been working with businesses to make sure they’re up to current regulations.

President Kathleen Harrington says in addition to all the business operations they have to change it’s also important to remember to “walk in the shoes of the customers.”

She explained, “Know that people walking through your door are concerned about their health, their safety and as a small business person you have to make certain that you're showing them that you're doing everything possible to protect them.”

Social distancing requirements will need to remain in place as restaurants and bars reopen.

The chamber has also been hosting webinars to help businesses keep up with all the changes and regulations. You can find more information by clicking here.