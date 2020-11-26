Rochester Chamber of Commerce encourages local Black Friday shopping

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're planning on dropping some cash for Black Friday the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging you to put that money back into the community.

Chamber president Kathleen Harrington says shopping local can be as easy as online shopping. The chamber created a custom online directory that operates similar to larger retailers.

It allows shoppers to browse for local products without having to go into stores for those who don't feel comfortable doing so due to the pandemic.

Harrington says she hopes those planning on doing Black Friday shopping think local first because she says every dollar counts.

She said, “Before you go on your computer and on your browser and you just reflexively type in Amazon instead type in Shop Local Safely first. See if you can get it here. Get that product here. Support your friends and neighbors and know what you do makes a big difference.”

The website offers services including clothing, groceries and entertainment. You can browse the options by clicking here.