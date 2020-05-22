Rochester Chamber of Commerce asks Gov. Walz to reconsider executive order

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce is expressing disappointment with the latest executive order from Gov. Tim Walz.

The order limits bars and restaurants to serving customers outside, only.

President Kathleen Harrington says the chamber is currently working with businesses to expand outdoor spaces, like turning parking lots into usable dining space. However, she says more needs to be done.

Harrington sent a letter to the governor's office asking for an immediate reconsideration of the decision that allows bars and restaurants to serve a maximum of 50 people at a time spaced six feet apart.

She says the announcement was a "gut punch" to many local businesses.

"We're asking the governor, give us a chance," said Harrington. "Give the restaurants and bars a chance to reopen gradually, indoors, and hopefully rethink that decision."

Harrington added that bars and restaurants need trust from the state to reopen responsibly and says businesses know if they reopen poorly they'll be shut down again.