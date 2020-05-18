ROCHESTER, Minn. - It’s a breath of fresh air, quite literally for some, as we can now get out and enjoy spending time and money at local businesses.

However, the Rochester Chamber of Commerce is reminding employers to do so safely.

President Kathleen Harrington said, “With this freedom comes great responsibility and business has to take it very, very seriously.”

Harrington says this reopening is a two-way street and businesses have to follow CDC reopening guidelines and strict cleaning regulations.

She said, “Customers want to know what you're doing to make sure they're safe. They want to see signs that you're committed to their safety. They want to see masking. They want to see dots on the floor to indicate where people should stand to have appropriate social distancing.”

Harrington says especially since we’re the Med-City and constantly have patients coming into Mayo Clinic it’s even more important that we follow guidelines.

She added, “They really need to see our community step up in a really big way to make them feel confident that it's as safe outside the walls of Mayo Clinic as it is inside the walls of Mayo Clinic and that's on business to do that.”

Harrington says it's also good to think about going further than CDC guidelines. That could be verbally telling customers about cleaning efforts or alerting them to new regulations when they walk through the door.