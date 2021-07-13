Rochester Catholic Schools announces new St. Francis principal

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The new principal of St. Francis of Assisi School is Andrew Poterucha.

Rochester Catholic Schools says Poterucha will replace Barb Plenge, who recently retired after 38 years.

Poterucha is a graduate of RCS and has a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. He continued his education at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota, where he earned a Graduate Certificate in Secondary Education and a Master of Arts degree in Instruction with a Concentration on Instructional Strategies for English Language Learners. Poterucha then obtained a Graduate Certificate in Education Administration for K-12 Principal after completion of a comprehensive administrative internship at the elementary, middle, and high school levels.