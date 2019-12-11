Rochester Catholic Schools' Day of Giving

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tis the season of giving. Wednesday marked the fourth annual Day of Giving at Rochester Catholic Schools.

Tuition only goes so far throughout the five schools in the system, which is why they're asking people for support.

"We rely on the support of benefactors to run our schools, to make them thrive," Scott Nielson, the director of institutional advancement at Rochester Catholic Schools, said, "and we need events like this and just giving throughout the year to maintain and perform at the levels that we want to perform at."

You can donate online, and can designate your money to a specific area or generally.