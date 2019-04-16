Rochester Carillon rings for Notre Dame

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Bells across the nation are ringing in support of Notre Dame, including the Rochester Carillon.
Austin Ferguson is the carillonneur of the Mayo Clinic.
On Monday he played “La Marseillaise,” the national anthem of French national anthem, as well as a couple songs from Disney’s Hunchback of Notre Dame.
Ferguson calls the carillon the instrument of the people.
“It really is the voice of the community in a way,” Ferguson said. “It reaches everyone, it kind of expresses the public sentiment in a lot of ways.”
He feels grateful to be able to express his feelings about the fire by playing the instrument.
“I can't really do much, I'm just one person that's thousands and thousands miles away from France,” Ferguson said, “but music has a way of, it's a perfect way to kind of express grief and solidarity and things like that.”
The Rochester Carillon is one of three in Minnesota.
